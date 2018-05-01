× Here’s how you can win prizes by not driving

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel Malloy has proclaimed May as “CTrides Drive Less Connecticut” month in the state of Connecticut.

CTrides is a program of the Connecticut Department of Transportation which focuses on reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality.

During the entire month of May, DOT is asking Connecticut commuters to try choice commuting modes such as bus, rail, carpooling or vanpooling, biking, walking, and teleworking.

“Drive Less Connecticut month allows us to demonstrate to commuters just how convenient our various commuting options truly are,” stated Public Transportation Bureau Chief Andreski. “Connecticut has made major enhancements to our transit infrastructure in recent years and we are grateful to take the opportunity to show off our excellent system to new customers.”

Commuters participating in the first annual Drive Less Connecticut competition will be eligible to win weekly prizes and grand prizes for taking a choice commute at least one day per week during the month.

Commuters who track their trips or using the CTrides iOS app will earn rewards for restaurant certificates and discounts, tickets to shows, sporting events, retail discounts and more.

