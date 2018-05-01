× HS football coach claims school fired him because of number of black players

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — A New Jersey high school football coach says he’s being forced out because he has too many black athletes on his team.

Camden Catholic High School informed Nick Strom on Friday that his contract as a history teacher would not be renewed for next year. The Courier-Post reports he also was asked to resign from his posts as head football and golf coach, and was fired Monday evening.

Strom alleges officials fired him because he isn’t “conforming with their viewpoints” on what they want the student body and the football team to look like. He says he was asked multiple times about student athletes’ ethnicities.

“I think this is from me not conforming with their viewpoints on what they want the student body and the football team to look like,” Strom said, according to the Courier Post. “I’ve tried to build this program into one that’s based on kids being of ability, high character and high grades.

Camden Catholic President Mary Whipkey denies Strom’s allegations, saying she never discussed race with him.