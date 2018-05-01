New lighting, cleaning, repairs underway at Hartford’s Cathedral of St. Joseph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — The Archdiocese of Hartford is investing $2.5 million to refurbish the exterior of the Cathedral of St. Joseph this year.

The cathedral on Farmington Avenue was consecrated in 1962. It replaced the original building which burned in six years earlier. Right now, there is scaffolding covering the front of the building.

The project will focus on restoring the limestone frieze of St. Joseph in front, cleaning the exterior of the building, and installing new lighting in the bell tower and steeple.

“Unfortunately, their not going to notice a lot of change outside. In the steeple, it will pretty much look the way it does now,” said Rev. James Shanley, Rector of the Cathedral of St. Joseph. “But when the cathedral is clean and the bell tower the steeple and the cross are relit, it’s going to be very, very visible.”

Shanley said he expects the first phase of the work will be completed in November.

“The lighting has been a concern since the day it was built. And now with new technology, and all different forms of lighting that didn’t exist in 1962, we have a great opportunity to do this.”

Part of the new re-illumination plan will see the steeple lit from the inside allowing people to see more of the architectural elements.

“It’s a concern that we want to be visible and when people are going by the highway, hundreds of thousands of cars each day on 84 or stuck in traffic on 84, that we want them to see the cathedral, even before they see the Aetna right across the street,” said Shanley.

The cathedral serves as the parish for the Asylum Hill neighborhood, offering ministries like a food pantry. It also serves as a place for the entire archdiocese for large events like confirmation or graduations.

Coming phases will address the parking for the cathedral, constructing an area for dropping off people in front of the building, and building a small area to honor mothers.