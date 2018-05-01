× PD: New Haven murder suspect captured in North Carolina

NEW HAVEN – Police said Elias Jamar Rivers, 34, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals from the Eastern District of North Carolina, where he is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on April 11.

On April 11, around at 12:20 p.m., New Haven police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Chapel St in New Haven.

The victim Eric Lewis, was pronounced deceased at Yale New Haven Hospital a short time later. Police said during the course of an investigation, a shooting suspect, Elias Jamar Rivers, was identified.

On April 20, the New Haven Police Department requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force in locating and arresting Rivers.

“Through investigative resources the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and New Haven Police Department believed that Rivers had fled the state and was hiding out in the Raleigh, NC area,” police said.

Rivers was taken into custody Tuesday and will be held pending extradition from North Carolina, police said.

41.308274 -72.927884