President of state colleges system says he won't resign, despite push

HARTFORD — There’s a formal push for the President of Connecticut’s State College system to resign.

According to the Hartford Courant, the Central Connecticut State University faculty senate voted 38 to 1, calling for President Mark Ojakian’s resignation.

The move comes just days after his plan to consolidate community colleges was rejected by a higher education accreditation board.

FOX61 spoke to Ojakian at a Middlesex Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

He told us he has no plans to step down.

“I felt the need to tell this group and my system that I’m not going anywhere, and I’m going to continue to move this forward,” he said.

The Connecticut Community College system is facing a $100 million deficit.

In a letter to lawmakers last week, Ojakian said if lawmakers were not able to find solutions, tuition at some campuses could be double.