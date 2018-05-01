Students explore career expo at Wesleyan University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Connecticut teenagers were getting a jumpstart on their futures Tuesday morning.

More than 1,000 high schoolers packed the campus of Wesleyan University in Middletown for a massive career fair.

The young people from across Middlesex County got to meet with roughly 200 professionals from about 100 different industries. Some of them explored opportunities in medicine, law enforcement, agriculture and culinary fields while others explored careers in automotive maintenance and welding.

The teens also got the chance to participate in mock interviews.

The career fair was a joint effort between a number of groups including the Middlesex Consortium of Schools and the Chamber of Commerce.

41.562321 -72.650649