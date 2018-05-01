Temps in the 70s Tuesday; summer-like temps on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we change months, it will feel like we're changing seasons. Get ready for an impressive summer preview this week.

There is a chance for a leftover shower or two tonight into early Tuesday morning. Then clouds will break for sunshine as temperatures warm into the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest with widespread 80s away from the beaches and 70s at the coast. While Wednesday will be dry and sunny, there is a chance for an isolated late-day storm on Thursday. The combination of a bit of humidity and instability could result in a strong storm for a few towns.

There is a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front approaches. The cold frontal boundary that will trigger these storms will likely bring an end to the 80s, but temps will likely stay around the 70s through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Chance for an isolated morning shower. Then clouds break for sunshine. High: low-mid 70's. Upper 60s for the shoreline due to seabreeze.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid 80's. Low-mid 70's shoreline due to seabreeze.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, summer-feel. Isolated strong storm late-day. High: Mid-Upper 80’s. Mid 70's shoreline due to seabreeze.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers, chance thunderstorm. High: 70s - near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, still warm. High: 70s.

