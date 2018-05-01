Touching: Woman hears her loved one’s heart beating in another man’s chest

Tears trembled down a woman’s face when she heard her late partner’s heartbeat one last time.

According to Inside Edition, Aletha Gomez, came face-to-face with 63-year-old Jim Donovan, who received Perry Choy’s heart after Choy suffered a devastating stroke.

“It was loud, it was strong, as strong as his love for us actually,” Gomez told Inside Edition.

Before Choy passed away, his last wish to Gomez was to donate his heart in order to help save more lives.

“He told me, ‘You know, when I pass away, when I die, what am I gonna do with it? Might as well donate it and save more lives,'” Choy said.

If it wasn’t for Choy donating his heart, Donovan, who had congestive heart failure, would have died.

“I’m proud, really proud,” Donovan said. “I actually gave up and I gave up for a long time and I didn’t think anything would happen.”

Donovan now has the chance to celebrate his second chance at life where he is going to spend as much time as he can with his grandchildren.

“This is his will, this is what he wants,” Gomez said of Choy.