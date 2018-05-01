Unionville teen diagnosed with Lyme disease gets wheelchair ramp for home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONVILLE -- Two years ago Troy Murphy got the diagnosis that would change his life.

He found out he had Lyme disease and related co-infections.

Soon, he went from being an active ten-year-old boy to a bedridden young man in constant pain.

“He’s in a hospital bed in our living room. He has a feeding tube. He can’t walk. He can’t sit upright,” said Alison Murphy, Troy’s mother.

That’s an improvement.

Now 13-year-old, Troy is doing a little better thanks to medicine and therapy. He’s getting some of his mobility back, but he still needs to use a reclining wheelchair to get around.

“We brought him out twice, but it took four of us, because we have to slide him into the wheelchair,” said Murphy.

Enter Amy’s Angels and the Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut.

“One of our members, Russ Liljedahl, Liljedahl Brothers Construction, connected with Amy’s Angels. We had our meeting last month and we had members come up and say we’ll donate the decking, and we’ll donate the lumber, the railings and things, and then a lot of our members came up and said we’ll donate our time,” said Eric Person, CEO of Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut.

Crews worked for hours all at no cost to the Murphy family. Whatever isn’t covered by the contractors will be picked up by Amy’s Angels.

“We provide direct financial support and help pay bills or get involved in projects such as this to alleviate the burden for the family,” said Bob Fiondella, founder of Amy’s Angels.

For Troy and his family, this ramp will make all the difference.

“We can get him out on a regular basis. I’m just so excited that he’ll be able to be out in the backyard with his brothers,” said Alison Murphy.

Amy’s Angels wants to help more families like the Murphy family. It’s hosting a Kentucky Derby fundraiser on Saturday at the Farmington Polo Club.

FOX 61’s Ben Goldman will be the emcee. You can find information here.