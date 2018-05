× West Hartford debates idea of starting school later to benefit children

WEST HARTFORD — Pushing the start of school back so kids can sleep in?

It’s a debate that has taken over many towns in Connecticut and across the country.

And the idea is on the table in West Hartford. The Board of Education has a meeting planned tonight to discuss a study of how the start time would affect things like buses, school sports, and daycare.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Town Hall.