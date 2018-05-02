× Manchester PD: Couple left children from their daycare in a car unattended

MANCHESTER — Police said a couple who run a day care left three children, who they were supposed to be supervising, in a car while they shopped for 30 minutes.

Police arrested Beth Rich, 50, and Mark Babcock, 51, both of Coventry, and they were charged with three counts each of leaving children under 12 unsupervised. They were released on a $2,500 bail and were given a court date of Tuesday, May 15.

Police said an employee of BJ’s Wholesale Club noticed three small children crying in a car in the parking lot. As police arrived, a couple approached the car with the children, two girls that were two-years-old and another girl who was four-years-old. The couple told police they were gone for about five minutes and had left the windows slightly open and the children were from their daycare business. They said they were unaware leaving children alone was not allowed.

Police investigated and determined the couple had left the children alone for about a half hour.