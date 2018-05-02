× Norwich man charged in pregnant wife’s slaying gets new lawyer

NEW LONDON — A new lawyer has been appointed to defend a Norwich man charged with fatally stabbing his pregnant wife because he thought she was a voodoo priestess who planned to kill him.

Patrick Antoine is charged with fatally stabbing 37-year-old Margarette Mady in June, then setting their apartment on fire. The 41-year-old told investigators that Mady said he would be sacrificed before the child was born.

Mady was eight months pregnant.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that Antoine appeared in court Tuesday with his new lawyer, Robert Kappes, for the first time. His previous lawyer withdrew, saying trust issues had developed between the two.

Antoine is being held on $2 million bail.