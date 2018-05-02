× Manny Ramirez makes appearance at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD — Former Boston Red Sox all-star slugger Manny Ramirez recently made an appearance at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Ramirez was in attendance for the Hartford Hawks baseball game against the UMass Minutemen Tuesday night.

Ramirez’s son, Manny Ramirez Jr., is also playing with the New Britain Bees this season. Ramirez Jr., is coming to New Britain for his Atlantic League debut during his first season of professional baseball.

Ramirez Jr., recently graduated from the University of San Francisco, where he played in 42 games, batting .267 average with three home runs and 16 RBIs.

The Bees begin their 2018 campaign May 4, against the Road Warriors at 6:35 p.m.

