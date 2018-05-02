× Simsbury attorney arrested on assault charges in domestic dispute

SIMSBURY — An attorney was arrested on assault charges Monday in connection with a domestic violence incident at his home.

Dwight Merriam, 72, of Simsbury, was charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct. Police said he was involved in a domestic incident with his girlfriend.

Police said Merriam and his girlfriend had an argument over money and breaking up. She said Merriam had promised her $50,000 if they broke up. She told police he struck her with a frying pan and she locked herself in a bathroom. Police said she appeared to have a red mark on her hip with purple undertone. Merriam told police they had a verbal argument and she walked away.

Merriam is listed as a partner in the law firm of Robinson + Cole in Hartford. He taught at UConn Law School and Quinnipiac University School of Law.