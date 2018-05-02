× Southington school officials investigating possible case of measles at elementary school

SOUTHINGTON — Southington school officials are investigating a case of possible measles that may have exposed others at Derynoski Elementary School on April 26, 27 and 30.

“If this case is confirmed, any individuals who may have been exposed might develop symptoms between May 3 and May 21, 2018,” said the school in a letter.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who have had measles in the past or who have been vaccinated against measles are considered immune.

Symptoms usually appear in 10–14 days after exposure, although they may occur as early as 7 or as late as 21 days after exposure. A typical case of measles begins with mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes (conjunctivitis), and sore throat.

Letter from Derynoski Elementary School

How to Protect Yourself from Measles

Questions and Answers in Regards to Measles