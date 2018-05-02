Summer-like temps for Wednesday; Storm chance Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we switched months, it feels like we switched seasons. Get ready for an impressive summer preview this week.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest with widespread 80s away from the beaches and 70s at the coast. While Wednesday will be dry and sunny, there is a chance for an isolated late-day storm on Thursday. The combination of a bit of humidity and instability could result in a strong storm for a few towns.

There is a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front approaches. The cold frontal boundary that will trigger these storms will likely bring an end to the 80s, but temps will likely stay around the 70s through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid 80's. Mid-upper shoreline due to seabreeze.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, summer-feel. Isolated strong storm late-day. High: Mid-Upper 80’s. Mid-upper 70's shoreline.

FRIDAY: Mix sun & clouds. Few showers/thunderstorm. High: 70s - near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, still warm. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s-near 70.

