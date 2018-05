NORTH HAVEN — The North Haven Police Department is currently responding to a barricaded subject in the 300 block of Quinnipiac Avenue.

Police said the roadway remains closed at this time as this is an ongoing situation.

Neighbors tell me the man inside the home rigged his house to explode. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) May 3, 2018

A volunteer firefighter told me he’s hearing several officers are down because of this pic.twitter.com/K0sLZY0c0l — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) May 3, 2018

#BREAKING just got these pics from resident in the area of a reported house explosion during a police standoff in #NorthHaven @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/oMBKy1fGg7 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) May 3, 2018

No other details have been released. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.