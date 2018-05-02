WATCH LIVE: Hospital treating 7 people injured in explosion at barricade scene in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — A Connecticut hospital said it’s treating seven people who were injured when a barn exploded behind a house where police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda said that at least four officers were taken to a hospital, but that none had suffered life-threatening injuries in the explosion at a barn at the home around 8:30 p.m.

“This started late this afternoon with what was apparently a very violent domestic call,” Freda told FOX61. The police “were trying to coax him…out of the house and really try to calm the situation down. Then things took a turn for the worse with an explosion.”

He said that the officers suffered cuts, abrasions and bruises. They were taken to Yale New Haven hospital, but their exact condition and that of the suspect and his family wasn’t immediately known.

Residents near the home said on the police department’s Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake around 8:30 p.m. Additional police rushed to the scene as the fire raged, and sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

“I felt my house shake. It felt like a bomb went off in my attic,” David DiMartino, who lives nearby, told the New Haven Register.

Police did not immediately release any details about why they were there, but issued road closures and asked that people to avoid the area.

Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control more than an hour later.

State police said they were assisting North Haven police with the investigation.

North Haven is located just outside of New Haven, home to Yale University.

It’s 27 miles (43 km) south of Hartford, Connecticut’s capital.

Neighbors tell me the man inside the home rigged his house to explode. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) May 3, 2018

A volunteer firefighter told me he’s hearing several officers are down because of this pic.twitter.com/K0sLZY0c0l — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) May 3, 2018

#BREAKING just got these pics from resident in the area of a reported house explosion during a police standoff in #NorthHaven @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/oMBKy1fGg7 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) May 3, 2018

No other details have been released. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

***Associated Press contributed to this report***