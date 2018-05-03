× Driver hits pedestrian, charged with DUI, in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police were called to a collision on Old County Road just after midnight on Thursday.

Police said Francis Franco, 65, of Windsor Locks, was found laying in the roadway suffering from a head injury. He was alive but unresponsive.

The driver of the car that him, Ladonna Davis, 37, of Windsor Locks, was found comforting Franco.

Franco was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he died due to his injuries, according to police.

Police said Davis failed her field sobriety test and that her blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

Davis is charged with driving under the influence, and is being held on under a $25,000 bail. Davis is due in court on Monday, May 14.