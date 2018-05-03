Family owned funeral home makes the most difficult times a little easier

HARTFORD — Since 1976, Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Suffield has made some of the most difficult times a little easier for many families.

Always having a passion for helping others, second generation family owner Cheryl Demko-Morello started her career as a social worker and crisis counselor prior to being a fully licensed funeral director.

She has been nationally recognized by the NFDA at the 2016 Professional Women’s Conference, and again at the 2016 NFDA International Convention in Philadelphia for providing Excellence in Funeral Service.

The Heritage Funeral Home prides itself on it’s dedication to the families it serves and attention to detail.

“The continuity of care delivered to families who choose small business over large corporations is incomparable,” says Cheryl.

“When people choose small business, they work with owners and long-term staff who understand and remember family concerns and personal requests.”

The Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation Service is located at 1240 Mountain Road in Suffield, and is available day and night for questions, preneed services, estate planning, veteran benefits, and at-need services.

Learn more at www.suffieldfuneralhome.com or contact (860) 668-0255