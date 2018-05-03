× Hartford police arrest 5 in connection with car thefts

HARTFORD — Police report that three juveniles and two adults were arrested Wednesday and Thursday after a Hartford Police Major Crimes Auto Theft Unit conducted investigation Wednesday.

Police said one of the juveniles was arrested while operating a stolen vehicle.

During the operation, Hartford PD report that they recovered three stolen cars.

During one of the incidents, police said that the juveniles were seen parking and getting out of a stolen 2017 Nissan Rogue that had a misused license plate. Then, the juvenile entered a nearby stolen 2018 Lincoln MKX, stolen by another fourteen-year-old juvenile and adult Alexander Delgado of Hartford.

All three people were taken into custody, police say–Delgado was arrested and transported to Hartford PD for booking proceedings, police report. Police said one of the juveniles had a previous auto theft arrest. police say.

Earlier on Wednesday, police say that detectives observed a stolen 2018 Kia Sportage traveling in the Maple Avenue area. When the vehicle stopped at Franklin Avenue, police said Luis Pitt of Hartford was taken into custody. Pitt has had two prior stolen car arrests said police.

Early Thursday morning, police report that a seventeen-year-old female juvenile was arrested in downtown Hartford. The Patrol Division successfully utilized stop stick tire deflation devices to a stolen 2000 Toyota Camry. Police say the juvenile was released to the custody of her parents.

