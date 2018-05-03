× Judge finds probable cause in Rose McGowan drug case

LEESBURG, Va. — The Latest on a hearing on whether a drug possession charge in Virginia against actress Rose McGowan should go forward (all times local):

A drug possession charge against Rose McGowan is being sent to a Virginia grand jury after a judge found probable cause.

McGowan sought to have the charges against her dismissed at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Leesburg. She has suggested the drugs may have been planted by agents hired by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan was among the first actresses to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault. Weinstein has denied rape allegations. McGowan and others say Weinstein aggressively sought to discredit his accusers.

Authorities say cocaine was found in a wallet McGowan accidentally left behind on a flight to Dulles International Airport in January 2017.

The judge said the standard for finding probable cause is low and arguments about whether the drugs may have been planted are better suited for trial.