Meriden police holding suspect in connection with death of woman

MERIDEN — Police are holding a Danbury man in connection with the death of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Police were called to 63 3rd St. Wednesday evening for a stabbing which severely injured a woman. When they arrived, a man was waiting in the street, told them there was a woman in the house who had been stabbed by her boyfriend.

Officers found a 21-year-old woman who had been stabbed at least one time in the chest. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Police said they found that the woman’s boyfriend, Mateus Nascimento-Dacosta, 20, of Danbury, had gone to Waterbury where he turned himself into police. He was charged with violating three protective orders that had involved the victim.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be forthcoming. Nascimento-Dacosta is being held on $ 1 million bond.