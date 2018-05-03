× New London officer pleads guilty after hitting handcuffed man

NEW LONDON — A New London police officer plead guilty after hitting a man detained in handcuffs.

According to the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice, Deana M. Nott, 50, of Waterford, pled guilty today to one count of Criminal Deprivation of Rights by Force.

Nott was sentenced her to a one-year suspended sentence, three years of probation and a $1,000 fine. She apologized to the victim, the New London Police Department and community in court.

She was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, complete courses in anger management, de-escalation of the use of force and proper use of electronic shock weapons.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, “Nott was on duty as a New London police officer on June 22, 2016, when she responded to a domestic complaint. A 37-year-old man was handcuffed and seated in a police cruiser when Nott struck him in the face with a closed fist.”

The 37-year-old man, who had been arrested following a domestic disturbance, sustained a minor laceration to his lower lip but declined an offer for medical treatment and chose not to file a complaint with the police department, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

