Partial building collapse in Hartford closes road, but nobody injured

HARTFORD — Fire officials in Hartford have ordered a building to be torn down after the facade crumbed apart Thursday morning.

It happened on Garden and Capen Street. No one was injured but the building was immediately evacuated.

“The stores on the first floor were occupied, patrons were in store and employees,” Deputy Fire Chief James York said.

He said they believe at least one person lived on the second floor of the building. The area was immediately blocked off and York said they have no choice but to tear the building down.

“Ultimately it’s in imminent state of collapse. The city of Hartford building inspectors have been on scene and it is extremely dangerous right now,” York said.

