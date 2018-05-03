PD: 5-year-old boy found dead inside a car in Waterford

WATERFORD — Police said they are investigating the untimely death of a five-year-old boy in Waterford.

Waterford police said they responded to 3 Maple Avenue Thursday afternoon on reports of a missing 5-year-old boy. When police arrived, they found the child unresponsive in a vehicle.

“Approximately 19 minutes later that child was located unresponsive in a family vehicle. A four door sedan,” said Chief Brett Mahoney of the Waterford Police Department.

Police said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The unexpected passing of anyone is tragic but the death of a child in our close knit community can be very difficult,” said chief Mahoney.

Community members were shocked at the discovery.

“It’s unusual, it’s disheartening and even though I don’t know the people I feel very, very badly for them,” said Alford Jantzen, a Waterford resident.”

Waterford police said due to the nature of the incident they are not releasing the name of the victim at this time as they are reaching out to family members.

Waterford police said the Connecticut States Attorney’s Office and New London is assisting them in the investigation.

“Deaths involving children are always tragic events, the Waterford Police Department sends their condolences to the family at this time,” police said.

No other details have been released.