Police investigating death of 5-year-old child in Waterford

WATERFORD — Police said they are investigating the untimely death of a five-year-old child in Waterford.

Waterford police said they responded to 3 Maple Avenue on reports of a missing 5-year-old. When police arrived, they found the child unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waterford police said due to the nature of the incident they are not releasing the name of the victim at this time as they are reaching out to family members.

Waterford police said the Connecticut States Attorney’s Office and New London is assisting them in the investigation.

“Deaths involving children are always tragic events, the Waterford Police Department sends their condolences to the family at this time,” police said. “Any press inquiries please contact Lieutenant David Burton at the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451.”

At this time, it is unknown when the death occurred. No other details have been released.