Railroad companies desperate for workers offer hiring bonuses up to $25,000

FORT WORTH, Texas – BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Corp. are desperate for talented workers and offering bonuses of up to $25,000 to fill jobs in some cases.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the railways are hauling more products across the Western U.S. and are trying to ease congestion in high demand areas. A shortage of space in semi trucks is sending more shipments onto freight trains.

Union Pacific said it was offering hiring incentives of $10,000 to $20,000 for train crews in certain cities like Denver, Kansas City and North Platte, Nebraska. The Journal reports those jobs pay about $40,000 the first year and $60,000 the second.

Electricians were being offered a signing bonus of up to $25,000 at certain Union Pacific locations including Hinkle, Oregon.

Do you have what it takes to help keep our 8,600 locomotives moving through the western two-thirds of the country? We're offering up to $25,000 in hiring incentives. RT to spread the word! #Apply at https://t.co/b1IXsPB0gP. https://t.co/JqsB7nHuMU via @WSJ — Union Pacific (@UnionPacific) April 23, 2018

BNSF said on Twitter it was offering $10,000 to $15,000 hiring bonuses to mechanical employees who maintain diesel locomotives and rail cars at locations like Alliance, Nebraska.

“We are constantly evaluating the market and will use this approach when it makes sense to recruit talented individuals for hard to fill positions or locations,” spokeswoman Amy Casas told WSJ.

We're hiring mechanical workers in Alliance, Neb.! Our mechanical employees maintain diesel locomotives and rail cars. Visit https://t.co/NaWjCaksBN to learn more and apply. At this location you may qualify for a $10-15,000 hiring bonus!#Nebraska #hiring #jobs #railroad pic.twitter.com/BGILlumTxb — BNSF Railway (@BNSFRailway) March 19, 2018

