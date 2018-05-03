× Robinson confirmed as new Connecticut chief justice

HARTFORD — Associate Justice Richard Robinson has unanimously been approved as the next chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

With Thursday’s 36-0 vote in the Senate, Robinson becomes the first African-American to hold the judicial branch’s top job. The House of Representatives unanimously approved Robinson’s nomination Monday.

Democrats and Republicans had high praise for Robinson, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s second chief justice nominee. Associate Justice Andrew McDonald was rejected by the Senate.

While he didn’t bring up McDonald’s name, Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano praised Robinson for his “methodology” in reaching legal decisions, saying it differentiates him from “other potential candidates.” Republicans accused McDonald of being an “activist jurist,” a claim he denied.

Robinson replaces retired Chief Justice Chase Rogers. Superior Court Judge Steven Ecker was confirmed to succeed Robinson.

