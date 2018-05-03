State educators honored with trip around the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Teachers from across Connecticut are getting ready to pack their bags to see the world.

Dozens of Connecticut teachers are about to use the world as their classrooms. FOX61 was there as 150 educators from around the state were honored in New Haven.

The men and women were selected as 2018 Fund for Teachers Fellows.

The Dalio Foundation announced $650,000 in grants for the teachers. As part of the program, they’ll spend part of the summer exploring all corners of the globe.

Each teacher created his or her own curriculum that will allow them to share what they’re learning on the road with their students in the fall. All of their travel expenses are covered as part of the program.