× Suspect arrested in West Haven crash that killed boxer

WEST HAVEN — Police have made an arrest in connection with the crash that killed a local boxer in January.

Jose Martinez, 27, of New Haven, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Police said Martinez was involved in the crash on January 14 in the area of Meloy Road and Boston Post Road. He was arrested in March.

Jose was released on a Promise to Appear.

Boxer Luis Rosa, 26, of New Haven, was killed in the crash.

A GoFundme account has been set up in the family’s name.