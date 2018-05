Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN – SWAT teams along with New Haven police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Thursday.

New Haven police said they responded to reports of a victim shot in the elbow on Newhall Street.

The shooting victim was taken Yale New Haven Hospital. New Haven police said SWAT believes the vehicle is located at Winchester Avenue and Highland Street in New Haven.

Nearby homes were evacuated as officials continue to search for suspect.