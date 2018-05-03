× These $168 jeans won’t cover your legs – but they do have pockets

Ripped jeans have reached a new level.

Los Angeles-based denim company Carmar debuted ‘extreme cut out’ jeans and are priced with a heavy tag.

The $168 pair jeans are a hot item according to the company’s website. If you would like to own a pair, the company is taking waiting list requests by email. In a post on Instagram, the company saud the pants are for “those who dare to bare.

Hundreds of comments flooded their post, here are a few:

“$168 for some leg braces smh.”

“These are fly. 90% of you are on the other end of the fashion cycle so it’s okay that you don’t understand.”

“lol…fly? i think they got rid of that too didn’t they? dumbest thing i have ever seen.”

“Now I know I can wear the holiest pair of jeans or shorts I own and be “fashionable.”

You can checkout their Instagram page here.