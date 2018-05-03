WATCH LIVE: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Connecticut

Temps hit 90 on Thursday and the combo of heat and humidity will trigger a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms this evening. There is a chance for an isolated strong or severe storm (best chance north and west of Hartford). The biggest risk with strong storms will be damaging winds and small hail.

While most of Friday looks dry there is a chance for a shower or two. It will also turn windy with gusts up to 40+ mph.

While Saturday looks dry and still mild with highs in the 70s, there is a chance for some rain Sunday morning as a storm grazes us from the south.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, muggy, very warm. Isolated strong storm late-day. High: Mid-Upper 80’s. Mid-upper 70’s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Mix sun & clouds. Few showers/thunderstorm. Turning windy. High: Upper 70s – low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, still warm. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance for rain. High: Upper 60s-near 70.

MONDAY: Clearing. High: Mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.