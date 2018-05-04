× 20-year-old East Windsor father arrested after toddler found wandering the streets

EAST WINDSOR — Police say they’ve arrested a father, 20-year-old Andrew Saez, after they say his toddler was found wandering the streets overnight.

Police say just before 2 a.m., they got a 911 call from another resident who had found the child wandering on S. Water Street at Bridge Street.

When officers arrived, they found the 1-2 year old, wearing only a diaper.

The child couldn’t talk and wouldn’t stop crying. The ambulance arrived to look over the toddler.

Officers from the Windsor Locks Police Department assisted East Windsor as they canvassed the area with a picture of the child to find the parents.

An officer found an opened front door at one of the homes on S. Water Street. The home belonged to the child’s parents, who were asleep.

After the investigation, Saez was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Saez was released on a $5,000 bond, to appear in court May 15th.

Police say additional charges are possible.