CHICAGO — An ATF agent was critically injured in a shooting Friday on the Chicago South Side during a joint assignment with several other law enforcement agencies, The agent was rushed to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition.

The report said there is nobody in custody.

The entire @Chicago_Police Dept is praying for the ATF agent who was shot and critically wounded this morning on 4400 block of South Hermitage. Agents and CPD officers were working a federal investigation when this occurred. @ATFHQ will be the lead on sharing of information. pic.twitter.com/y15vm3E0yK — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 4, 2018

FOX NEWS ALERT: ATF agent in critical condition after being shot in the head, manhunt underway for shooter pic.twitter.com/FpeXj7yp4h — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 4, 2018