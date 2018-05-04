Chance of scattered showers Friday, temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday will remain warm and and become breezy with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. There is a chance for a shower or storm in spots, mainly later in the day or in the early evening as a cold front approaches.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans. It will be dry and mild with highs in the 70s. There is a chance for showers or even a period of rain Sunday as a storm grazes us from the south. We are still not confident on the timing (is it just in the morning or damp all day).

Next week looks BEAUTIFUL with near average temperatures and lots of sunshine!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mix sun & clouds, breezy. Chance shower or storm in spots late. High: Mid 80s, 70s shore.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, still warm. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance for rain. High: Upper 60s-near 70.

MONDAY: Clearing. High: Mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.