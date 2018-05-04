Drowned dog found at Stamford marina with legs bound together

***Warning – photos in this story are graphic***

STAMFORD — Police are searching for the person who apparently deliberately drowned a dog that was found with its legs bound together at a Connecticut marina.

Police tell the Stamford Advocate that the dog’s body was found Wednesday by a boater at a city-owned marina in Stamford. Two shoelaces were used to tie the dog’s legs together.

Sgt. Brian Butler says it’s unclear where the dog was killed. No witnesses have come forward, and there is no surveillance video at the marina. The dog was not wearing a collar or any tags.

Butler says the dog’s body had not started decomposing, likely indicating that it had died recently. He says the animal appeared to be severely malnourished.