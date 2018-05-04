Father allegedly abandons baby at Toys R Us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man asked a Toys R Us employee to watch his baby for a moment on Wednesday evening, but he walked off and never came back, according to police in Wilkes-Barre.

“I can't believe someone can do that to their kids! Their own kids,” Shopper Vinay Kantheti of Kingston told WNEP.

Authorities said the man came into the store on Kidder Street around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The infant is now in the custody of the Luzerne County Children and Youth. Police have not said how old the child is or if it is a boy or a girl.

Police are still looking for that man, but have not released any description of him.

Toys R Us employees did not want to talk to WNEP on camera but said they were upset all of this happened.

Shoppers said at least the baby was left in a public place where someone would do the right thing.

“It's better for the kid because if not this place, they could've left the kid somewhere else. So that's obviously dangerous for the kid. I'm glad it is in safe hands now,” Kantheti said.