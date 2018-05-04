Foodie Friday: Dog Watch Cafe in Stonington

STONINGTON — If you are looking for bangin’ food and a fantastic view and are in Stonington, Foodie Friday has the spot!

The Dog Watch Cafe, which overlooks the Dodson Boatyard, offers a little something for everyone.

From seafood, like the popular lobster salad or bouillabaisse (think seafood stew), to sirloin or pasta, the menu is filled with tasty treats.

While enjoying something off of the eclectic menu, your eyes will be glued to unbelievable harbor sunsets. The indoor and outdoor seating just cranks up a killer atmosphere!

The cafe is owned by Dave and Wendy Eck and Clay Burkhalter and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

“This is a place you can call home,” smiled Dave. “Everyone knows your name here, it’s just like Cheers.”

The area outside along the marina is called “The Dog Pound” where folks can enjoy a drink, take in the sights and or even play some corn hole or Jenga.

Either way, when you have lunch or dinner at Dog Watch Cafe, you will no doubt win!