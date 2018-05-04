Hartford Fire Department pays respect to ill retired firefighter

HARTFORD — For nearly 30 years, retired fire captain Don Chase, 90, served the Hartford community and was one of the heroes who responded to the Hartford Hospital fire on Dec. 8, 1961 that killed 16 people.

According to Chase’s granddaughter, Brenda Glazier, the plan was to honor him in Connecticut, but he became ill during a visit in South Carolina where he currently is under care at a hospice in Rock Hill, S.C.

In a touching gesture, the Rock Hill Fire Department gave Chase a send-off of their own Wednesday.

The Hartford Fire Department took to Facebook Friday to also pay their respects.

“Captain Chase served the Hartford community for nearly 30 years and was one of the heroes who responded to the Hartford Hospital fire,” said Hartford Fire Department. “All of your Hartford Fire Department brothers and sisters stand and salute you Captain Chase!,”