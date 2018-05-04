× House passes bill that requests new casino proposals

HARTFORD — The Connecticut House of Representatives has narrowly approved legislation that creates a process that could eventually lead to a new, $500 million casino in Connecticut, possibly in Bridgeport.

The bill passed on a 77-73 vote Friday. It now awaits action in the Senate, where its fate is questionable.

Under the proposal, two state agencies are required to develop and issue a request for proposals from casino developers. The agencies would then evaluate the responses and present them to the General Assembly for consideration.

The bill has pitted lawmakers from one corner of the state against the other.

Bridgeport and New Haven legislators led the charge for the legislation, while those from southeastern Connecticut opposed the bill, saying it risks two tribal casinos and the state’s share of slot machine revenues.