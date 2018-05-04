× Meriden Police identify homicide victim; boyfriend in custody

MERIDEN — Police are holding a Danbury man in connection with the death of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Police were called to 63 3rd Street at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night for a stabbing which severely injured a woman. When they arrived, a man was waiting in the street, told them there was a woman in the house who had been stabbed by her boyfriend.

Police found a 21-year-old woman who had been stabbed at least one time in the chest. Police identify her as 21-year-old Alyssa Gurrerro. She had only been living in Meriden for one month.

Police said they found that the woman’s boyfriend, Mateus Nascimento-Dacosta, 20, of Danbury, had gone to Waterbury where he turned himself into police. He was charged with violating three protective orders that had involved the victim.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be forthcoming. Nascimento-Dacosta is being held on $ 1 million bail pending a court appearance Thursday. Police said more charges are possible.

Nascimento-Dacosta was appointed a public defender.

He has pending cases in Danbury and Norwalk courts, including three probation violations. A murder warrant is being put together and will be completed shortly.

ICE has ordered a detainer on immigration and his case will be transferred to New Haven court for a Tuesday court date. Meantime, the judge has ordered him placed on suicide watch.