Skillcraft Machine Tool Company’s biggest assets are it’s employees

HARTFORD — Established in 1946, Skillcraft Machine Tool Company is a family owned business that manufactures tooling for the aircraft industry, specifically tools used to disassemble and assemble jet engines for routine maintenance.

Based out of West Hartford, but in the process of expanding to a newly renovated facility in South Windsor, VP Jacob Litke attributes his employees to the company’s long standing success in the industry.

Says Litke, “Anybody with a big enough checking account can buy a building and fill it with machines. If you don’t have the right individuals to do this work, and to put the hard work in everyday, nothing would happen.”

“The knowledge that we have been able to cultivate within our company, and the hard work that all our employees put in everyday, has really allowed us to stand out in [the] industry, and continue to grow in an industry [where it is] difficult to do.”

The tier-one supplier for Pratt & Whitney is capitalizing from the current boom in the aerospace industry by increasing their staff roster. They will be looking to hire additional experienced Quality Inspectors, Process Engineers, and Toolmakers.

Learn more about Skillcraft Machine Tool Company at skillcraftmachine.com