Spring Returns with the chance for a few T-Storms

Currently it is a little muggy out with temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s as well as dew points ion the low 60’s! Well it looks there is some good news for those who like the spring. We will return to spring like temperatures as cold front will migrate across the state late tonight into tomorrow morning.

The air behind the cold front is relatively dry compared to the moist air currently in place, so the passing of the front will significantly drop the humidity and make it feel much more comfortable. The temperatures will drop to the low 60’s and there will also be a chance for a light isolated rain shower (Maybe a rumble of thunder).

There is a slight chance a severe thunderstorm might pop up so the Storm Prediction Center issued a Sever Thunderstorm Watch for Litchfield County and Hartford County from now until 2:00 A.M. E.S.T. You might want to think twice about sleeping with your window open. Another feature of the cold front is that it will usher in breezy conditions with winds gusting up to 30-40 mph.

Saturday looks to be a nice with temperatures topping out in the middle 70’s. It will feel comfortable as the humidity will remain low and there is not a chance for precipitation. This partly sunny day looks perfect to get outside and enjoy some outdoor activities.

On Sunday a relatively week low pressure system will miss us to the south ushering in some rain showers. This day will be damp with periods of rain throughout the whole day. Sadly, don’t expect to see any sun this day. There is good news for next week though!

There is a chance for a lingering shower on Monday morning and behind that is nothing but high pressure which means sunny skies. Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly sunny with around seasonably average temperatures. So the spring will really return. Temperatures will jump up a little to the mid 70’s on Wednesday as we will get some significant solar heating due to sunny skies. The rest of the week looks to be dry precipitation wise so get out there and enjoy it!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Chance for a shower (Maybe a rumble of thunder). Comfortable. Low: Upper 50’s low 60’s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, still warm. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Periods of Rain Showers. High: Low to Mid 60’s.

MONDAY: A.M. Lingering Shower Clearing after. High: Mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid to upper 70’s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy: High: Low to Mid 70’s.

