× Star Wars Day: Heathrow Airport posts a Star Wars-themed departure board

LONDON — Fancy a trip to Tatooine? Jakku? What if you’re in a rush to get to the Death Star?

Well Heathrow Airport in England has your back!

May 4th is known as Star Wars Day thanks to the phrase “May the force (fourth) be with you”. The airport decided to have some fun with the day, posting departure times to various destinations in the blockbuster franchise.

Hype for Star Wars has always been present over the decades but with the new episodes coming out, along with side stories like “Rogue One” and the much anticipated “Solo” movies, Star Wars fever is higher than ever!