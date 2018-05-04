WATCH: Man jumps onto hood of school bus in the middle of the Mass Pike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Mass -- A man jumped onto the hood of a school bus after forcing it to stop on the Mass Pike in Massachusetts.

Accordint to state police, a 42-year-old man was driving on the Pike in his 1999 Toyota Corolla when, for whatever reason, he stopped in the middle travel lane, forcing the school bus behind him to stop as well.

The man then left his car in the middle of the highway and attempted to get onto the bus over by the door.

The bus driver tried to drive away but the man walked in front of the bus, and jumped up onto the hood.

Eventually the man got off, and the bus driver was able to drive away.

The driver of the Toyota was identified, but State Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

No students were on the bus, and the investigation is ongoing.