2 unconscious women arrested on the steps of New London church

NEW LONDON— On Saturday Jennifer Jarvis, 33, and Ashley Papski, 30, were found unconscious on the steps of the Apostolic Cathedral of Hope Church with

a conscious infant in a stroller.

New London Police officers arrived on the scene after receiving information about the situation. The officers said they woke up the women who were experiencing symptoms of being under the influence of something.

After investigation the officers found and seized K2, a synthetic marijuana substance, and other drug paraphernalia.

The women, both from New London, were then arrested on charges of risk of injury and possession of hallucinogen.

The infant was put under the custody of the DCF.