Police identify victim of Lisbon motorcycle crash

LISBON – Connecticut State Police have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that Rayshawn Cooper of Norwich passed them at a high rate of speed on Route 169 in Lisbon. He then tried to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Blissville Road, but lost control of the motorcycle, crashed and was ejected from the bike.

Cooper, who would have turned 25 later this month, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. Police say they were initially unable to identify the driver, but confirmed his identify with the help of family. The crash is still under investigation.