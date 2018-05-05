× All East Haven Police Officers involved North Haven explosion released from hospital

EAST HAVEN — The fifth and final East Haven Officer was released from the hospital Saturday evening.

Officials said that the officer is resting comfortably at home with family and wanted to thank everyone for their continued support during such an emotional time.

At least nine officers were injured when a barn exploded behind a house in North Haven, while police were negotiating with a man after a violent domestic incident. One person was found dead in the burned building.

Yale-New Haven Hospital said they had nine patients from the incident, who suffered cuts, abrasions and bruises. The officers were from East Haven, North Haven, and Branford.